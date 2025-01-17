EAST ALTON - A Staunton resident has been released from custody after driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in East Alton with four child passengers in his uninsured vehicle.

Joseph S. Smart, 35, of Staunton, was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence (a Class 4 felony), leaving the scene of an accident (a Class A misdemeanor), four counts of endangering the life or health of a child (each Class A misdemeanors) and Improper lane usage (petty offense).

On Dec. 7, 2024, Smart allegedly operated a red Dodge Ram 1500 while under the influence of alcohol on West Macarthur Drive in East Alton. Smart reportedly veered into another lane before colliding with a silver 2020 Mercedes SUV and leaving the scene of the accident.

The vehicle, which was not covered by an insurance policy, contained four child passengers who were ages 1, 3, 5, and 8 at the time of the incident. Smart is accused of knowingly placing the children in circumstances that endangered their life or health.

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against Smart, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

