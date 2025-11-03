STAUNTON — Jeb A. Curtis, 19, of Livingston, was charged with a class 3 felony attempted burglary for allegedly trying to enter a city-owned building on October 12, 2025, with the intent to commit theft, according to charging documents.

The Staunton Police Department filed the charges on October 20.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 