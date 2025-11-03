Staunton Man Faces Attempted Burglary Charge in City Building
Jeb A. Curtis, 19, allegedly tried to break into a municipal property on October 12. Authorities filed charges following the incident reported by local police.
STAUNTON — Jeb A. Curtis, 19, of Livingston, was charged with a class 3 felony attempted burglary for allegedly trying to enter a city-owned building on October 12, 2025, with the intent to commit theft, according to charging documents.
The Staunton Police Department filed the charges on October 20.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.