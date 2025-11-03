Staunton Man Faces Attempted Burglary Charge in City Building Jeb A. Curtis, 19, allegedly tried to break into a municipal property on October 12. Authorities filed charges following the incident reported by local police. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. STAUNTON — Jeb A. Curtis, 19, of Livingston, was charged with a class 3 felony attempted burglary for allegedly trying to enter a city-owned building on October 12, 2025, with the intent to commit theft, according to charging documents. Article continues after sponsor message The Staunton Police Department filed the charges on October 20. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending