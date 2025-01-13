ALTON - Five criminal charges have been filed against a Staunton man accused of driving recklessly through Alton while under the influence and endangering three child passengers.

Chad R. Connoyer, 34, of Staunton, was charged with a Class 4 felony count of driving under the influence, three Class A misdemeanor counts of endangering the life or health of a child, and one petty offense for following another car too closely on the road.

On Dec. 30, 2024, Connoyer allegedly drove a vehicle under the influence of alcohol on College Avenue in Alton. At the time of this offense, his driver’s license had already been revoked or suspended for a previous DUI.

Descriptions of the charges state the three children whose life or health was endangered in this case were ages 4, 5, and 7. All three were passengers in the vehicle Connoyer was driving while under the influence.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest DUI case against Connoyer, who was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Among the additional conditions imposed on his release include that he not operate any motor vehicle, consume any alcohol, possess any firearms, or “be in a caregiver role for his minor children” until otherwise ordered by the court. He must also undergo a drug/alcohol evaluation.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

