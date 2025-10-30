STAUNTON – Community members are rallying in support of a Staunton business owner allegedly detained by ICE after dropping off his children at school as state officials seek further information.

“My office has received deeply troubling reports that a beloved member of the Staunton community, local business owner, father, and resident of over 20 years, was detained by ICE after dropping his children off at school,” Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski announced on Thursday.

Budzinski added that she and Senator Dick Durbin are “working urgently to obtain information about his status and to ensure he is released and reunited with his family immediately.”

“This administration’s reckless misuse of ICE has sown fear and chaos in our communities,” Budzinski stated. “Our immigrant community doesn't deserve this and we must demand better.”

The man reportedly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is Ismael Sandoval, owner of Caldera Bar & Grill in Staunton. The restaurant announced yesterday, Oct. 29, 2025, that it would be closed for the day before reopening on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Community members with Macoupin County Indivisible are planning a peaceful demonstration to “Stand with Ismael” set for this Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 from 1 to 3 p.m. Supporters will gather with signs at Route 66 Park before walking to Caldera Bar & Grill to stand together in solidarity.

