STAUNTON – The Staunton Bulldogs clinched their first regional championship since 2009 on Saturday, defeating the Southwestern Piasa Birds 50-32 in a decisive game that showcased a strong second-half performance.

The matchup, held at Staunton High School, began as a closely contested battle. At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs held a narrow lead over the Piasa Birds, 14-13. However, the Bulldogs began to pull away in the second quarter, extending their lead to 28-18 by halftime.

A significant turning point came in the third quarter, during which Southwestern managed to score only two points. This allowed Staunton to widen their lead to 41-20 heading into the final quarter. Although Southwestern outscored Staunton 12-9 in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

“Southwestern exploited us a little bit in the first half, and some things we worked on we didn't execute, but the second half, we came together, and we executed much better,” said Staunton coach Ty Laux.

Ethan Sharp led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while teammates Lucas Dillon and Aaron Bodner contributed 11 points each.

For Southwestern, Ian Brantley was the top scorer with 14 points, followed closely by Ryan Lowis with 12 points.

Staunton will face Williamsville on Wednesday night in Greenville at 7:00 p.m. in the Sectional Semifinals.

