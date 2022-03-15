WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced federal support through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help three Illinois school districts replace old diesel school buses with new, cleaner emission buses certified by the EPA.

The following Illinois school districts will receive rebates through the EPA, totaling $160,000:

Greenfield Community Unit School District 10 is expected to receive $20,000

is expected to receive $20,000 Staunton Community Unit School District 6 is expected to receive $40,000

is expected to receive $40,000 Peoria Public Schools District 150 is expected to receive $100,000

Article continues after sponsor message

By assisting with the replacement of older school buses, these rebates will help Illinois communities enjoy cleaner air and more environmentally-friendly transportation to and from school for children in Greenfield, Staunton, and Peoria, Illinois.

“Increasing the amount of cleaner emission transit strengthens Illinois–-and protects the health of our children—by helping ensure our air is safer to breathe,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal support to help create a healthier, more environmentally-friendly future for our families and communities.”

“This federal funding will help school districts in Greenfield, Peoria, and Staunton lower exposure to diesel fumes, improving air quality in and around schools and communities,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue advocating for cleaner infrastructure investments in Illinois that benefit both public health and our environment.”

More like this: