ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Department of Revenue announced that the state’s 2025 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will take place from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. During this period, all state and local sales and use taxes on qualifying back-to-school items will be exempt, marking a change from previous years when only state and some local taxes were exempt.

Under Missouri state law, the sales tax holiday begins on the first Friday in August and lasts through the following Sunday. Qualifying items include clothing, school supplies, computers, and certain computer accessories, each subject to specific price limits.

Clothing items such as diapers and shoes qualify if their taxable value is $100 or less. School supplies are exempt up to $50 per purchase. Computer software priced at $350 or less, personal computers costing $1,500 or less, and other computer devices like mice, keyboards, and external disk drives under $1,500 are also included. Graphing calculators priced at $150 or less qualify for the exemption.

Items that do not qualify for the sales tax exemption include radios, headphones, CD players, sporting equipment, telephones, copiers, office supplies, and furniture. Certain clothing accessories such as watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, and belt buckles are also excluded.

The Missouri Department of Revenue encourages retailers and consumers to access information on the tax holiday and the current sales and use tax rates on its website. The department also offers customer support via email for questions related to the sales tax holiday.

Missouri is among 17 states offering a sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping in 2025. Neighboring Illinois will not hold a similar tax-exempt weekend.

Major retailers, including Walmart, are participating in Missouri’s tax holiday, with Walmart officials noting that they are offering the 14 most popular back-to-school items at lower prices than last year.

