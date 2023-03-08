COLLINSVILLE - Since November 11, 2022, investigators from the Collinsville Police Department have engaged in a relentless pursuit of the suspect in this case. Today, March 8, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office is pleased to announce the arrest and issuance of charges against, Timothy J. Dubois Jr., 39, of Shobonier, Illinois.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued the following charges against Dubois Jr.:

Count 1: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X – Enhanced 16-70)

Count 2: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X)

Count 3: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X – Enhanced 16-70)

Count 4: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X)

Count 5: Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X)

Count 6 – Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X)

Count 7 – Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2)

Count 8 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2)

Count 9 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2)

Count 10 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2)

The Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder has ordered Dubois held with no bond.

"We would like to thank the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Troy Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Vandalia Police Department, the Illinois State Police Metro East Forensic Laboratory, the Illinois State Police, the FBI, ILEAS Region 9/11 SRT, and the Jefferson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in bringing this dangerous and violent individual to justice," the Collinsville Police Department said. "A special recognition to the members of the Collinsville Police Department Investigative Division for their tireless efforts to bring a successful resolution to this heinous incident."

November 16th, 2022

Investigators from the Collinsville Police Department have developed the attached vehicle of interest in the abduction and sexual assault that occurred on November 11th, 2022 and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle. Additionally, we are releasing the attached sketch depicting the appearance of the suspect in this case as relayed by the victim. Anyone with information that may assist the Collinsville Police Department in this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Brad Akers at 618-344-2131 (x5143) or Detective Sam Luna at 618-344-2131 (x5293).

November 11th, 2022

On Friday, November 11th, 2022, at approximately 7:55 a.m., members of the Collinsville Police Department responded to the area of the Collinsville Crossing retail complex where they met with a female reporting she been abducted at knifepoint. Officers were advised that at approximately 7:05 a.m., a white male in his mid 30’s, wearing a black hoodie, grey sweat pants, and black high-top tennis shoes, approached her vehicle while waiting for an on-line order at Starbucks. She advised the male displayed a large knife and forced her to drive to the Troy, Illinois area where he sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect then drove the victim back to the Collinsville Crossing retail complex, parked her car on the parking of Wendy’s, and fled the area on foot toward Golden Corral/Walgreens at approximately 7:51 am. Shortly thereafter, the victim called police. Other than obvious trauma caused by a crime of this nature, no further injuries were reported.

Investigators quickly responded and assumed the follow-up investigation, developing additional leads from the area. At this point in time, it is believed this is a random act of violence by an unknown assailant. Investigators will continue to pursue additional leads and we encourage the public to remain vigilant of their surroundings.

Anyone who may have been in the general area of Collinsville Crossing during this time frame and believe they may have seen the individual in the attached photos is encouraged to call the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131.

