BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the hit-and-run crash in Belleville that occurred early Thursday morning, Aug. 21, 2025, and information is expected to be released this upcoming week.

Authorities located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Belleville early Thursday morning, Aug. 21, 2025, and have a suspect in custody, Belleville Police have announced.

A 33-year-old woman from Mascoutah - Emily Johnson - was killed early Thursday morning, Aug. 21, 2025, in a hit-and-run crash in Belleville, according to police.

Belleville Police Department officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 21 to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 900 block of South Greenmount Road, near the overpass of the St. Clair County Orchard Trail and close to Eckert’s Orchard and State Route 15. Emergency personnel found the woman with life-threatening injuries and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Belleville Police Department at (618) 234-1212 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).