State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons issues statement on Williams comments about Lavite situation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. It is truly unfortunate that a political candidate would try to use this case to gain notoriety and further his campaign for office. The only person whose interests will be served by trying this case in the media is Mr. (Ron) Williams.



We all respect Brad Lavite for his service to our country and his commitment to local veterans. From the very beginning, everyone has been focused on working with Brad to create a restorative path. Throughout the process, Brad has continued to run the VAC and be paid for his work. What is being asked of him now is not significantly different from the process that worked successfully on a prior serious incident that occurred with him less than a year before this one. Brad has been asked to provide a letter from a doctor that has examined him and the video of the incident, and certifies that he is not a safety risk and is fit to return to duty in the county building.



Madison County has been a national leader in providing support and restorative justice measures for veterans through our Veterans Court, and we are committed to working with veterans through challenges that bring them in contact with the justice system. However, that does not justify abdicating our duty and responsibility to protect the public and individuals working in the Administration Building, including Brad Lavite.



In my judgment, no responsible State’s Attorney would suggest that the county should ignore direct knowledge – in this case a police car video showing a threat to murder a police officer - of a very serious and violent incident involving an individual that works in the county building.



I find it very sad that Mr. Williams' political grandstanding is interfering with efforts to resolve a serious matter of public concern. The goal should be to balance the safety of the public and other employees with the interests of Mr. Lavite, not score political points.