EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons and Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton shared a deep degree of sadness over the double homicide of Michael and Dr. Lois Ladd because both were personal friends of the family.

The two spoke openly at a press conference in Edwardsville late Tuesday about their feelings about Michael and Lois and how appreciative they were of law enforcement for their quick work to make an arrest of Zachary Capers in this case.

“This is a sad occasion that brings us together,” State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said. “Michael and Lois were key members of the Edwardsville community. They were well-known by many of us. I have known the Ladds personally for decades. Like many others in Edwardsville, I feel this is a senseless and brutal crime that brings us here today. Thanks to the Major Case Squad we are able to be here so soon today to announce this person has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael and Lois Ladd.

“There are two alternate counts with each of the victims; one count alleging Mr. Capers without lawful justification with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm stabbed Michael and Lois Ladd to death. There is also a count that alleges he stabbed them knowing there was a strong probability of causing death or bodily harm. These charges carry with them a possible life sentence and we will be seeking a life sentence.

"The only reason I will be seeking a life sentence is I do not have the death penalty available in Illinois. If I did we would be pursuing the death penalty in this case. This is a brutal and heinous murder. These were absolutely innocent and wonderful people whose lives are lost and leave behind an amazing family and a tremendous amount of community members who know and love them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gibbons said shortly before the press conference late this afternoon, he and other members of the state’s attorney’s office and Major Case Squad met with members of Michael and Lois’ family.

“Michael and Lois leave behind devastated family members but the family expressed gratitude to the Major Case Squad for their accomplishments in the case.

“I want the community to know because we have the amazing work of the members of the Major Case Squad standing behind us and other law enforcement, when something horrible happ ens we can secure our community and fight to keep this a safe place to live. When people do horrible things like this they will face the full measure of justice force for their actions.”

Edwardsville Mayor Patton is equally as devastated as Gibbons at the loss of Michael and Lois Ladd.

“As Mayor of Edwardsville I would like to extend my appreciation to the Major Case Squad for the excellent job they have done for us,” he said. “This is a horrific and senseless crime and a crime against two wonderful members of our community that would bend over backward to help any of us at any time.

"Not only did they own businesses in Edwardsville but at just a couple weekends ago Lois Ladd helped prepare 22,000 meals for the homeless. They would have done whatever they could for this individual if approached properly, but instead, we have a community that needs support and especially the family members because of these senseless murders. Thank you again to the 35 different Major Case Squad individuals who support us and have this person off the streets so quickly. We can’t show enough appreciation to them.”Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: