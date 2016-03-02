Statement on Override Vote of SB 2043 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The following statement can be attributed to Catherine Kelly, Press Secretary for Governor Rauner: Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! “SB 2043 can only become law if Representative Franks or Representative Drury succumb to pressure from Speaker Madigan and flip their votes to force a massive tax hike on the people of Illinois. These members sided with taxpayers the first time around because this is a sham bill and an empty promise to students. We believe these members will do the right thing to ensure taxpayers are not left holding the bag. All of us want to fund higher education and MAP, and we stand ready to work with the General Assembly to find ways to do so without adding to the deficit or forcing a massive tax increase.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending