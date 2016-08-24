Statement on health care rate fillings Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on today’s health care rate filings: Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! “It’s very unfortunate that the major structural flaws in the Affordable Care Act are forcing higher rates and harming the Illinois families who need coverage the most. It is clear that Congress must enact smarter policies that truly provide better choices for Illinois residents.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending