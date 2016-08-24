Statement on health care rate fillings
August 24, 2016 3:25 PM
SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on today’s health care rate filings:
“It’s very unfortunate that the major structural flaws in the Affordable Care Act are forcing higher rates and harming the Illinois families who need coverage the most. It is clear that Congress must enact smarter policies that truly provide better choices for Illinois residents.”