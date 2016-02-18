Statement on Governor Rauner’s Budget Address Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner presented his annual Budget Address at noon today before members of the Illinois General Assembly. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:



“Governor Rauner laid out a clear path to pull this state out of the ditch. Today he revealed two budget proposals that will lead to a balanced budget and we all know Illinois desperately needs a budget that is balanced. The Governor indicated he is ready to work across party lines and I hope the Democrats are willing to join him. I agree that we need a budget which includes structural reforms to help grow Illinois’ economy which will ultimately benefit taxpayers. Furthermore, the Governor’s plan to fully fund education is a plan I look forward to supporting as our school districts have been shortchanged far too long. It’s about time downstate schools get their fair share of school funding while balancing the state budget at the same time.” Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending