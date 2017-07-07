Statement from Secretary of State Jesse White on Actions by the Illinois General Assembly
July 7, 2017 7:41 AM
I applaud the bipartisan effort today by the Illinois General Assembly. My top priority remains providing the highest level of customer service to the people of Illinois in a fiscally responsible manner. With the implementation of a full budget, my office can do just that.
