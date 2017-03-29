Statement from Secretary of Education Beth Purvis on the Senate Executive Committee's decision on state-city pension deal Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – Secretary of Education Beth Purvis released the following statement on the Senate Executive Committee’s failure to move forward with Senators Connelly and Tracy’s proposal for statewide pension reform. Article continues after sponsor message "Once again when Speaker Madigan’s Democrats say they want to help CPS, they just want a bailout. The Connelly-Tracy proposal would save Illinois taxpayers billions in making critical pension changes, and help Chicago Public Schools close its budget deficit. This was a common sense solution that had bipartisan support that Speaker Madigan’s Democrats shut down to continue the status quo and force a crisis in Illinois.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending