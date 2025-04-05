ALTON – Ray Strebel released the following statement regarding Tuesday’s election results:

“I want to congratulate David Goins on his victory this week. While the results did not go our way, I am proud of the campaign we ran and the connections I built with so many residents during my campaign for Mayor.

Alton is my hometown and I hope to see Mayor Goins succeed because at the end of the day, we are one community and I only want the best for Alton.

Thank you to everyone who supported me with their vote, thank you to our volunteers for their countless hours of hard work to help our campaign, and thank you to my family for their ultimate support.”

About Ray Strebel: Ray Strebel is a third generation Alton resident, local leader, and small business owner.

