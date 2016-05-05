Statement from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White supporting Madigan's Statute of Limitations for Child Sexual Abuse Crimes Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. I applaud Attorney General Lisa Madigan and strongly support her efforts to end the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse crimes. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! As a former school teacher and administrator in the Chicago public school system for 33 years, and as the founder of the Jesse White Tumbling Team in 1959, I know firsthand the importance of establishing trust in a mentoring relationship with children. To violate that trust in such a despicable and depraved manner is against all laws of human decency. An offender should not be able to get away with such a heinous crime just because a certain amount of time has passed. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending