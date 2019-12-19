Statement from ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider on Impeachment Vote Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD- "For over three years, Democrats have been searching high and low for an excuse to reverse the results of the 2016 election. Their disdain for the judgment of the American people has taken them down this unconscionable path. It’s a path that led House Democrats to make a partisan mockery of impeachment’s serious and grave nature. Our constitution’s most extreme remedy for alleged presidential misconduct should never be utilized on purely partisan grounds as today’s roll call indicates. It’s my hope the Senate will quickly put an end to this witch hunt. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending