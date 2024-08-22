EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine released a statement regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Aug. 22, 2024, in Alton. The incident resulted in the death of a police K-9 and injuries to an Alton Police officer.

“‘Officer Down’ are the two worst words you can hear, but in this case, we are all immensely grateful that this officer somehow avoided serious injury,” Haine said. “We are also very saddened at the passing of his canine partner, Odin. These K-9 units are a true team, and this loss will be a tough one.”

The shooting underscores the inherent dangers law enforcement officers face daily. Haine emphasized the unpredictable nature of their duties and expressed gratitude for their service.

“We pray for the injured officer’s continued health and the health and safety of all of our local law enforcement,” Haine added. “This is a reminder that our police officers never know when they will face deadly peril, but they put on the badge every day to protect us all. We thank them for their heroic service.”

Additionally, Haine noted relief that the initial victim in the incident was not gravely injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office will stay in close contact with all investigating agencies as the review of the incident continues.

No further details about the shooting or the individuals involved have been released at this time.