SPRINGFIELD – Today, Gov. JB Pritzker released the following statement on the Northern Illinois Transit Authority Act:

“Illinoisans deserve a world-class transportation system that connects communities across regions, drives economic growth, and helps every resident – no matter where they live – access transit to live, work, and enjoy the state. I am grateful for the work by leaders in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly in taking steps to make this vision a reality.

“The legislation makes important changes to how Illinois operates and manages our transportation network, including investing in new capital projects that will make our public transit and tollways more modern, efficient, and reliable for riders. I am pleased the legislation also avoids new broad-based state taxes on Illinois working families. Instead, it directs existing state revenue streams to flow towards public transit systems while enabling independent bodies like the Regional Transportation Authority and Tollway Board to decide how to best meet their users’ needs.

“I want to thank Senator Villivalam and Representatives Delgado and Buckner for their leadership working on this legislation. I look forward to signing it into law and ensuring fiscal responsibility, fairness across the state’s transportation networks, and world-class transit that keeps Illinoisans moving forward.”

