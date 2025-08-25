CHICAGO — Today, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement in response to reports that President Trump is considering sending military deployments to Illinois:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"The State of Illinois at this time has received no requests or outreach from the federal government asking if we need assistance, and we have made no requests for federal intervention.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The safety of the people of Illinois is always my top priority. There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalizing the Illinois National Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active activity duty military within our own borders.

"Donald Trump is attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform, and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he is causing working families.

"We will continue to follow the law, stand up for the sovereignty of our state, and protect the people of Illinois."

More like this:

Attorney General Kwame Raoul Issues Statement In Response To Comments By President Trump
Today
Illinois State Fair Announces Free Randy Houser Grandstand Concert On Aug. 11, 2025
Aug 4, 2025
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Continues 2025 Flying Season With Mission #75
Today
Budzinski Participates in Naturalization Ceremony at Illinois State Fair
Aug 18, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Grand Opening of Illinois Holocaust Museum Satellite Location
Today

 