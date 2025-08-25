CHICAGO — Today, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement in response to reports that President Trump is considering sending military deployments to Illinois:

"The State of Illinois at this time has received no requests or outreach from the federal government asking if we need assistance, and we have made no requests for federal intervention.

"The safety of the people of Illinois is always my top priority. There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalizing the Illinois National Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active activity duty military within our own borders.

"Donald Trump is attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform, and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he is causing working families.

"We will continue to follow the law, stand up for the sovereignty of our state, and protect the people of Illinois."

