Statement from Deputy Governor Leslie Munger on Comptroller's decision to appeal lawmaker pay ruling

CHICAGO – Deputy Governor Leslie Munger released the following statement on Comptroller Susana Mendoza's decision to appeal the judge's ruling on lawmaker pay.

"We appreciate that Comptroller Mendoza will appeal the Court's ruling, but frankly, it's too little too late. Before the ink was dry on the judge's order, she expedited payments for all eight months of lawmaker back pay costing taxpayers more than $8 million and causing more delays for human service organizations. She had the chance to ask the Court to keep politicians, including herself, from being prioritized for payment from the state but she declined. It's clear that Comptroller Mendoza's priorities are to help herself and her friends in the legislature at the expense of those most in need."