ST. LOUIS – Over the past month, the Budget Committee has conducted an in-depth review of the proposed budget to determine how the Board of Aldermen's Budget Committee could make meaningful improvements. Midway through our process, our city was struck by a devastating tornado, which underscored the urgency of several proposed budget amendments. These amendments aimed to bolster critical departments, including the Building Division, Public Safety, Traffic and Lighting, Parks, the City Counselor's Office, Neighborhood Stabilization, and CEMA. We also worked to allocate $1 million to a fund for impacted tenants. While the committee approved this allocation, it was removed by the E&A Board, with a commitment from the City Administrator to instead utilize Rams settlement funding for this purpose. Now that E&A has approved our amendments, I look forward to working with the full Board of Aldermen to pass this budget swiftly and return it to the Mayor’s desk for her signature before the charter deadline of July 1st.

“Every change we made to the budget was intended to help our departments function more effectively—because when they succeed, our residents benefit,” said Alderman Browning of the 9th Ward. “I’m proud to have sponsored amendments totaling over $700,000 to support our City Emergency Management Agency, Building Division, and Streets Department.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“These changes reflect the committee’s commitment to listening, both to our city departments and to our residents, by increasing funding for the Impacted Tenants Fund to support tornado victims and adding staff at CEMA to improve the effectiveness of aid distribution,” said Alderwoman Velazquez of the 6th Ward.

“The Committee heard from more than 25 department and division heads over the course of four weeks. Testimony from City leaders helped us understand the need to reallocate funds within the existing budget framework to better support our civil servants,” said Alder Devoti of the 5th Ward. “I believe the Committee’s amendments effectively direct resources for the upcoming fiscal year, ensuring the best possible opportunity to serve our citizens efficiently.”

“I’m extremely proud of this Budget Committee and our ability to build consensus around addressing key funding gaps in essential City services,” said Alderwoman Sonnier of the 7th Ward. “Our amended budget reflects swift collaboration to direct resources to CEMA, the Building Division, and the Impacted Tenants Fund in response to the unexpected and unprecedented May 16 tornado bringing us one step closer to meeting our City’s urgent needs.”

More like this: