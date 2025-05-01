ST. LOUIS – Today is a disappointing day for our community and for the city as a whole. The St. Louis Development Corporation’s Board of Directors has made the decision to release Neal Richardson, a dedicated leader who has tirelessly worked to foster development and economic growth in our city, particularly in North St. Louis. Neal Richardson’s leadership has been instrumental in driving initiatives aimed at revitalizing our neighborhoods and empowering residents.

Most notably, Mr. Richardson was the driving force behind the creation of the North Side Economic Empowerment Center, a vital resource designed to support North City residents in starting and growing small businesses. His commitment to ensuring that development benefits all corners of our city, especially the underserved North Side, has been truly commendable.

“In a political climate where equity is threatened and DEI programs are being dismantled, frameworks like Mr. Richardson’s Economic Justice Action Plan must be preserved to meet the needs of all neighborhoods—in particular those that have been intentionally ignored for decades,” said Board of Aldermen President Megan E. Green. While we understand the importance of supporting new leadership for the continued success of our city, this decision represents a significant setback to the progress and momentum Mr. Richardson has helped build. His dedication and vision have laid a strong foundation for future growth, and his departure is a huge blow to the ongoing efforts to transform North St. Louis into a thriving and vibrant community.

We must now rally around the new leadership and remain committed to our shared goal of a prosperous, inclusive city. Nevertheless, we acknowledge the profound impact Neal Richardson has had and the disappointment we all feel in this unexpected development.

Alderman Aldridge and President Green

