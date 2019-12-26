ULLIN - A traffic stop made by an Illinois State Trooper in Johnson County has resulted in the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of 814 grams of Oxycodone pills.

The traffic stop occurred on December 22, 2019, when a trooper from District 22 stopped a passenger vehicle on Interstate 24 for a Scotts Law violation. During the stop the trooper observed indicators of possible criminal activity. During further investigation into the stop the driver was found not to possess a valid driver’s license and had open alcohol in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 814 grams of Oxycodone pills. The pills are suspected to be counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver Manuel Bracamonte, of San Diego, CA were arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, No Valid Driver’s License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol. Bracamonte was incarcerated at the Saline County Jail.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL SUBJECTS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL THE PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

### All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: