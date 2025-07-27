ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP), located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, IL, will be hosting an I-Cash Event on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025 from 10am-1pm in SSP’s Meeting Room. During this walk-in style clinic, participants can speak with a representative from the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office and receive assistance with unclaimed property searches.

What is Unclaimed Property?

According to https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov, “unclaimed property consists of accounts and other financial instruments, usually intangible, being held at corporations, financial institutions, financial intermediaries, courts, and life insurance companies, that have gone dormant for a specified period of time based on property type.”

“Common types of unclaimed property include checking and savings accounts, uncashed wage and payroll checks, uncashed stock dividends and stock certificates, insurance payments, utility deposits, customer deposits, accounts payable, credit balances, refund checks, money orders, traveler’s checks, mineral proceeds, court deposits, uncashed death benefit checks and life insurance proceeds. Unclaimed property does not include real estate or vehicles.”

This event is free and open to the public, no RSVP necessary. If you have questions, call Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298.

About Senior Services Plus, Inc.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older

adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been

providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to

individuals as they age.

