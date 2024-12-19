SPRINGFIELD - An early holiday gift to The Salvation Army will help people in need.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs on Wednesday returned $27,100 in I-CASH missing money to The Salvation Army, the charitable organization widely known for its iconic Red Kettle Christmas fundraising campaign. The Salvation Army is the largest non-governmental provider of social services in the world.

“We make an extra effort at this time of year to return money to nonprofits and groups that helps others in need,” said Frerichs, who returned the money at The Salvation Army Central Territory headquarters in Hoffman Estates. “I am grateful we found this money for an organization that provides people life-saving services throughout the year. The Salvation Army makes the holiday season brighter for people who might be going through a challenging time.”

According to The Salvation Army Central Territorial Commander, Commissioner Evie Diaz, “We’re very thankful to receive this check, especially before Christmas. Millions of families are struggling this year, and they need help with so many basic human needs. From housing and food to utility assistance, youth programs and more—this money will be put to good use. We pray that our work brings love, hope and joy to those we serve.”

Illinois’ unclaimed property program, also known as I-CASH, is one of the state’s oldest consumer protection initiatives. In Illinois, the state treasurer is tasked with safeguarding unclaimed property, such as the contents of overlooked safe deposit boxes, unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. Illinois holds more than $5 billion in unclaimed property.

Article continues after sponsor message

More than $2 billion has been returned since Frerichs took office, the most in state history. To see if you have unclaimed property, check the online database at http://www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH. You also can check the names of friends and relatives and let them know the State Treasurer’s Office has money waiting for them to claim by clicking the “share” button.

The state treasurer is legally required to return unclaimed property to its owners or heirs, no matter how long it takes.

About the Illinois Treasurer

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is a powerful economic engine that invests in people to drive prosperity, development and growth throughout the state. As State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (FRAIR'iks) is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $60 billion. The investments help families pay for college and trade school; workers save for a dignified retirement; and local governments process bill payments more efficiently so they can pass along the savings to taxpayers. The office provides financial institutions money to loan to farmers, small business owners, and qualified individuals at below-market rates because better jobs create stronger communities. The office operates the state’s largest consumer-protection initiative, the unclaimed property I-Cash program, which has returned a record-breaking $2 billion since Frerichs was elected.

For more news about the State Treasurer’s Office, please follow Treasurer Frerichs on Instagram at ILTreasurer,LinkedIn and Facebook at Invested in You – Treasurer Michael Frerichs. You can find our weekly newsletter here.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helped nearly 27.5 million people in 2023 overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 6,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

More like this: