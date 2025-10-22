State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Honors Illinois LGBTQ+ Leaders
CEO of Chicago: Blend, DePaul University Professor, Senior Advisor at Equality Illinois, Executive Director of Youth Empowerment Performance Project, Stonewall Sports Chicago Recognized for Their Achievements.
CHICAGO - State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration in Chicago to commemorate LGBTQ+ History Month.
The event was an opportunity to reflect on the significant achievements of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, and their allies. Frerichs presented awards to leaders in the community, business, education, government, labor, sports, and arts and humanities.
“Today, we honor the contributions of our LGBTQ+ neighbors and friends,” Frerichs said at the celebration lunch in the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St. “We thank them for their ongoing dedication to justice and equal opportunity. We are grateful for their enduring commitment to make Illinois and the world better places to live.”
LGBTQ+ History Month was started in 1994 by Rodney Wilson, then a Missouri high school teacher who thought the historical importance of gays and lesbians should be emphasized. From those small steps, the month grew. The Equality Forum now champions the promotion of the history month, shedding new light on past accomplishments at equalityforum.com.
Treasurer Frerichs honored the following individuals:
Outstanding Service in Business
Joey Mak
Chief Executive Officer | Chicago: Blend
Outstanding Service in Leadership
Brian Johnson
Senior Advisor | Equality Illinois
Outstanding Commitment to Community Service
Roderick Hawkins
Associate Dean of External Affairs and Chief of Staff | Northwestern University School of Communication
Outstanding Commitment in Education
Dr. Lourdes Torres
Chair, Latin American and Latino Studies Department | DePaul University
Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official
Mark Bonne
Alderman, 14th Ward | Rockford City Council
Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor
Liliana Calderon Castillo
Director of Health and Safety Programs | International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers
Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship
Stonewall Sports Chicago
Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities
Bonsai Bermúdez
Executive Director | Youth Empowerment Performance Project
