CHICAGO - State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration in Chicago to commemorate LGBTQ+ History Month.

The event was an opportunity to reflect on the significant achievements of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, and their allies. Frerichs presented awards to leaders in the community, business, education, government, labor, sports, and arts and humanities.

“Today, we honor the contributions of our LGBTQ+ neighbors and friends,” Frerichs said at the celebration lunch in the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St. “We thank them for their ongoing dedication to justice and equal opportunity. We are grateful for their enduring commitment to make Illinois and the world better places to live.”

LGBTQ+ History Month was started in 1994 by Rodney Wilson, then a Missouri high school teacher who thought the historical importance of gays and lesbians should be emphasized. From those small steps, the month grew. The Equality Forum now champions the promotion of the history month, shedding new light on past accomplishments at equalityforum.com.

Treasurer Frerichs honored the following individuals:

Outstanding Service in Business

Joey Mak

Chief Executive Officer | Chicago: Blend

Outstanding Service in Leadership

Brian Johnson

Senior Advisor | Equality Illinois

Outstanding Commitment to Community Service

Roderick Hawkins

Associate Dean of External Affairs and Chief of Staff | Northwestern University School of Communication

Outstanding Commitment in Education

Dr. Lourdes Torres

Chair, Latin American and Latino Studies Department | DePaul University

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Mark Bonne

Alderman, 14th Ward | Rockford City Council

Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor

Liliana Calderon Castillo

Director of Health and Safety Programs | International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers

Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship

Stonewall Sports Chicago

Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities

Bonsai Bermúdez

Executive Director | Youth Empowerment Performance Project

