SPRINGFIELD - Fans of Abraham Lincoln lore can now look at a historic ledger at the downtown Springfield site where the future U.S. president did his banking.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs and JPMorganChase officials on Monday unveiled the reproduction of a ledger that contains records of Honest Abe’s banking activity ahead of Lincoln’s Birthday, which is Wednesday.

“President Lincoln stood up for what was right at a time his nation needed his leadership the most. His courage, vision, civility, and perseverance are admired to this day,” said Frerichs during the unveiling at the former Marine Bank Building that’s now home to the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office at 1 East Old State Capitol Plaza. “We are honored and pleased to work with JPMorganChase to provide this viewing opportunity to anyone who visits our building.”

"JPMorganChase is proud to collaborate with the Illinois Treasurer's Office to share a copy of the ‘Lincoln Ledger,’ a cherished piece of history that reflects our shared past with one of America's greatest leaders,” said Lori Cadden, Industry Executive, Government Banking for J.P. Morgan. “Today, the legacy of this relationship is preserved and celebrated through the display of the Lincoln Ledger, offering a tangible link to the past and a testament to JPMorganChase's enduring presence in the state."

In 1853, Lincoln opened an account with $310 at the Springfield Marine & Fire Insurance Co., JPMorganChase’s earliest predecessor in Illinois. Lincoln’s account was particularly active in the years leading up to his election as president in 1860, and he remained a customer of Springfield Marine throughout his presidency until his death in 1865. His account was formally closed two years later.

Now on display in the lobby at State Treasurer Frerichs’ Office is a facsimile that features two pages from the Springfield Marine & Fire Insurance Co. individual account ledger showing Lincoln’s transactions from May 1859 to March 1860. Lincoln’s name in the ledger likely was not written in his own hand but by his banker, Robert Irwin. For the new display, JPMorganChase had pages from the original ledger digitally scanned, printed, and inserted into a ledger it purchased that dates back to the late 1800s.

Lincoln’s account was most active starting in 1859, with 25 deposits ranging from $27 to $625, and 84 withdrawals from $1.60 to $505, according to “The Marine Bank,” a history by Paul M. Angle published in 1931.

The bank building has been rebuilt three times since Lincoln did business there. Today, some foundation stones in the basement vault area remain from Lincoln’s era.

The original ledger was on display at the downtown Springfield Chase Bank in the Marine Bank Building for many years. Chase donated the building to the Illinois Treasurer to use as a new office for a nominal $10 fee in 2019. The ledger was transferred to New York City in 2018 and is currently on display in the JPMorganChase headquarters building.

Another replica of the ledger can be viewed at the Chase Bank location at 200 S. Dirksen Parkway on the east side of Springfield.

