Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – 10 supporters of the State Street BMX Trails in Alton spoke in favor of keeping the trails open at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, while two neighborhood residents echoed previous complaints about the property.

Keeley Bogart, who has consistently voiced opposition to the trails and praised city officials for reportedly closing them down, encouraged the city to enforce any and all relevant zoning regulations that govern the property and a city-owned lot which is used to access the trails. She added “no trespassing” signs and a guardrail should be installed at the lot to prevent unauthorized access.

“This isn’t about personal disputes, it’s about enforcing zoning, permits, code requirements, proper processes, liability issues, and ensuring safety for all residents,” Bogart said. “I understand that the trails are now closed, however, this does not eliminate the effects on neighbors. Whether use is limited or private, residents still experience noise, traffic, and safety concerns.”

Several supporters of the State Street Trails said they’ve been a positive place for Alton youth to engage in outdoor recreation, create friendships and memories, and more for generations. They dismissed claims of crime, loud music, and other undesirable activity at the trails and urged city officials to keep them open. Multiple supporters urged council members not to let complaints from “one or two” neighbors deprive the Alton community of what they see as a valuable asset.

Tim Hankins, a Warrenton, Mo. resident, St. Louis area business owner, and longtime BMX rider, spoke to the important role places like State Street Trails play in youth development. He said BMX gave him a sense of direction as a teen that put him on the path to becoming a successful business owner, and hopes to see the trails remain open so future generations in Alton can have that same chance.

“Kids that really had no sense of direction, but I’ve seen were interested in BMX, I brought them to the State Street Trails where they learned how to work on dirt jumps … they’ve learned how to get stoked off of their own hard work,” Hankins said. “These trails, as small as they may seem, are a huge staple to the BMX and action sports community, especially in a town like Alton where realistically, you guys don’t have a skate park or anywhere safe for kids that are interested in action sports to go.

“It has always been nothing but positive, good times there, and I have a really hard time understanding why you guys wouldn’t want that in the community, it just seems wrong to me.”

Hankins added that while he was once considering opening a bike-related business in Alton, he’s now reconsidering whether doing so would amount to “painting a target” on his back “for local residents to shut my business down because I’m trying to do something for the youth.”

Nicholas Goewey, the owner and caretaker of the State Street Trails, clarified several rumors about the property raised by neighbors at recent City Council meetings, which he says do not accurately reflect the trails or their purpose.

Nearby resident Patrick Loftus, who echoed much of his previously voiced concerns about the property at Wednesday’s meeting, previously claimed the current property owner intends to run the trails as a commercial business. Goewey outright denied this claim, stating he’s never charged an entry fee or profited a single dollar from operating the trails.

“For the past 18 years, I have dedicated myself to maintaining a safe, welcoming, and family friendly space where people of all ages can enjoy biking in a positive environment,” Goewey said. “State Street Trails is not a commercial business, nor has it ever been … we operate entirely as a non-for-profit effort.

“To allow one individual’s complaint to outweigh the voices of so many would be a disservice to our community … State Street Trails is and will always be a place built on love, service, community, and pride.”

Brighton BMX Track Operator Amanda Verhaeg said that while she does support the trails, the current property owners need to make certain things – like their nonprofit status and zoning classification – official.

“A handshake deal from the mayor is not zoning approval. You can’t call yourself a not-for-profit, it just doesn’t make you one … without zoning, one complaint can shut you down, as we’ve seen,” Verhaeg said. She said the trails need formal nonprofit status, insurance and liability coverage, more detailed scheduling, trails more appropriate for small children, financial transparency, and “taxes filed like the rest of us.”

“While this plays out, our kids still don’t have a safe place to ride,” she added. “Our kids do deserve better, they are already riding BMX, and if Alton is serious about serving them, it’s time to build something legitimate, safe, and lasting – and we hope we do that with the State Street Trails.”

Edwardsville resident Thomas Willhoit said he and others at State Street Trails were in the process of building smaller ramps for children to use before the property was shut down by the city. He also said they are “in the process of getting it insured” once the property is properly zoned.

The final public comment of the night came from Sarah Rose, a mother whose son found a sense of direction from the mentorship he received at the trails and has since gone on to attend technical school and start his own business. She urged council members to preserve what she called “a treasure in our town.”

“I really don’t know where my son would be today if we didn’t have that influence, so I just really urge the council to consider the longevity of the State Street Trails and the sheer number of neighbors that are in support,” Rose said. “Please don’t let one or two rotten apples spoil the whole bunch, because this is a treasure for our town.”

A full recording of the Sept. 10, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

