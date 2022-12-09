CHAMPAIGN - An Illinois State Senator - Scott Bennett, a Champaign Democrat died at 1:15 p.m. Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at the age of 45.

First responders were called to Bennett's home in Champaign just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Stacy, Sen. Bennett's wife, said in a statement that he died of complications of a large brain tumor.

These are various statements from throughout the state about Bennett's death.

Gov. Pritzker Statement on the Passing of State Sen. Scott Bennett

Following the passing of state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:

“Today, the state of Illinois mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and devoted father. Senator Scott Bennett was a good man who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. Throughout his time in Springfield, he fiercely advocated for the institutions that shaped his life, from his upbringing on a Gibson City farm, all the way to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"The entire state is a better place thanks to his service. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this difficult period.”

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton Statement on the Passing of State Senator Scott Bennett

Today, Illinois lost a dedicated public servant, an incredible leader, and a loving family man. I lost a fellow Illini and a friend. It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of State Senator Scott Bennett.

Scott was a brilliant and loyal fighter who not only worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents but also to uplift people throughout the state. Scott understood that being a leader requires the courage to speak up and the heart to listen.

He collaborated with members from both sides of the aisle and always put what was best for Illinois first.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs On the Passing of Illinois Senator Scott Bennett

“I can’t believe Scott is gone. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and to me, one of my closest friends.

“He fought for people as an assistant state’s attorney and continued to fight for people as an Illinois State Senator. He was not afraid of the difficult issues and there was no challenge too big for him to tackle.

“Scott had a big laugh and an even bigger heart. He made friends easily, understood the value of hard work, and was quick with words of encouragement at just the right time. Certainly, he learned these truths from his family, which date back five generations in East Central Illinois. Today, they remain deeply committed to helping neighbors, especially their fellow farmers, because it simply is the right thing to do.

“Where he really shined, however, was with his wife, Stacy, and their twins. My heart breaks for their loss and the unimaginable grief and emptiness they must feel. I pray the memories they have of better times will strengthen and sustain them in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. I pray they will strengthen and sustain me too.”

“Farewell, Scott. You always will be my friend.”

Bennett was appointed to the Senate seat held by Frerichs after he was sworn-in as Illinois State Treasurer in 2015.

Scott and I are both proud graduates of the University of Illinois. We would often greet each other with alumni pride. Scott brought energy and joy whenever he entered a room. I know that the halls of Springfield will have less joy because he is now gone.

My husband Bryan and I extend our condolences to his wife, Stacy, and their children. We are praying for the family and all who love him including his colleagues in the General Assembly. May we all find comfort during this difficult time.

Speaker Welch's Statement on the Passing of Senator Scott Bennett



"I want to extend my deepest condolences to Senator Scott Bennett’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time. Senator Bennett was a fierce advocate for his community and never wavered in his pursuit to make his district, and all of Illinois, a better place to call home. We are all better for knowing Senator Bennett, and I pray his loved ones find comfort in their most cherished memories during this time of mourning.”

Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement On Passing Of Senator Bennett

Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement regarding the passing of Senator Scott Bennett.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear we have lost a devoted husband, father, friend, and public servant today. I had the honor to serve beside Senator Scott Bennett and I called him a friend. We worked closely together on numerous pieces of legislation to protect the people of Illinois. Senator Bennett was a passionate advocate for his constituents and was able to fight for them while maintaining genuine and unwavering civility. At a time of increased rancor and partisan divide, Scott treated those around him with dignity and garnered respect from both sides of the aisle. This is a tragic loss to the state of Illinois. My heart breaks for Scott’s wife and young children, and I wish them peace and comfort as they mourn their husband and father.”

Statement from IDCCA President Kristina Zahorik regarding

the passing of State Senator Scott Bennett

Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association (IDCCA) President Kristina Zahorik released the following statement regarding the passing of State Senator Scott Bennett.

“Illinois has lost a good friend and legislator today. Prayers and well wishes from the Democratic County Chairs go out to Senator Bennett’s family and friends. Bennett was a loving husband and father. He will be missed.”

Gordon-Booth Statement On Passing Of State Sen. Scott Bennett

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, released the following statement on behalf of the members of the House Public Safety Working Group:

“The loss of Senator Scott Bennett is an unexpected tragedy. Senator Bennett’s collegiality and dedication was instrumental to the work of refining and enhancing the SAFE-T Act, and his dedication to his community was paramount. His passing is a sad moment for our state as a whole, and his community, his friends, and his family in particular. We are united in grief with all who loved Senator Bennett, and wish peace and comfort for his family.”

