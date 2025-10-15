EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) extends a warm invitation to Metro East first responders to join her first annual First Responders Appreciation Event on Thursday, October 23, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at her Edwardsville district office, 120 N. Main Street, Suite 1B.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This event is all about saying thank you to the heroes who keep our communities safe,” said Senator Harriss. “First responders in the 56th District face challenges every day to protect our families and neighborhoods. We want to honor their dedication and provide a chance for them to connect with colleagues and the community.”

Police officers, EMTs, dispatchers, EMA personnel, coroners, and other first responders across the 56th District are invited to attend. The open house will feature complimentary BBQ sandwiches and sides, giving first responders a chance to relax, enjoy a meal, and be recognized for their service.

While RSVPs are not required, they are encouraged to help with planning. To RSVP, please contact Paige Buente at (217) 782-7330 or pbuente@sgop.ilga.gov.

More like this: