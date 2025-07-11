State Sen. Belt Secures Over $400,000 for Belleville, East St. Louis, Other Metro East Libraries
EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt announced 13 libraries across St. Clair and Madison counties are set to receive a combined total of over $400,000 for library services and programming.
Belleville Public Library will receive $62,546 and East St. Louis Public Library $127,530.
“Libraries are essential learning environments where children and students can explore, grow and thrive,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Investing in libraries means investing in the next generation, giving them the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.”
Through the Illinois Secretary of State’s Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants program, 639 public libraries statewide received nearly $18 million in grants. Libraries may use the funds to support resources and services for their communities, including books, e-books, online resources and internet access, personnel, public programming and capital expenditures.
Thirteen libraries in the district Belt represents received over $400,000 in funding, including:
- Belleville Public Library, $62,546
- Cahokia Public Library District, $136,257
- Daugherty Public Library District, $9,486
- East St. Louis Public Library, $127,530
- Freeburg Area Library District, $8,940
- Lebanon Public Library, $6,919
- Madison Public Library, $4,677
- Mascoutah Public Library, $12,912
- Millstadt Library District, $6,009
- New Athens District Library, $5,887
- O’Fallon Public Library, $47,626
- Smithton Public Library, $7,707
- Venice Public Library, $2,209
More information on available library grants can be found here.
