EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt announced 13 libraries across St. Clair and Madison counties are set to receive a combined total of over $400,000 for library services and programming.

Belleville Public Library will receive $62,546 and East St. Louis Public Library $127,530.

“Libraries are essential learning environments where children and students can explore, grow and thrive,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Investing in libraries means investing in the next generation, giving them the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.”

Through the Illinois Secretary of State’s Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants program, 639 public libraries statewide received nearly $18 million in grants. Libraries may use the funds to support resources and services for their communities, including books, e-books, online resources and internet access, personnel, public programming and capital expenditures.

Thirteen libraries in the district Belt represents received over $400,000 in funding, including:

Belleville Public Library, $62,546

Cahokia Public Library District, $136,257

Daugherty Public Library District, $9,486

East St. Louis Public Library, $127,530

Freeburg Area Library District, $8,940

Lebanon Public Library, $6,919

Madison Public Library, $4,677

Mascoutah Public Library, $12,912

Millstadt Library District, $6,009

New Athens District Library, $5,887

O’Fallon Public Library, $47,626

Smithton Public Library, $7,707

Venice Public Library, $2,209

More information on available library grants can be found here.

