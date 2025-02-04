EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt’s office is collecting store-bought or handmade cards for residents in long-term care facilities for Valentine’s Day.

“Let’s show our support for our senior community and let them know we are thinking about them on Valentine’s Day,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This is a really simple way to brighten someone’s day.”

Individuals are encouraged to write kind notes and drop them off or mail them to Belt’s district offices, located at the Kenneth Hall Regional Office Building, 10 Collinsville Ave., Suite 201A, East St. Louis, IL 62201 or 7 Park Place, Suite C, Swansea, IL 62226. Belt is collecting cards until Monday, Feb. 10 and will deliver them to local long-term care facilities.

People with questions can reach out to Belt’s East St. Louis office at (618) 875-1212 or Swansea office at (618) 746-8126.

