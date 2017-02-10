SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) is accepting nominations for the eighth annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. These awards recognize individual volunteers and for-profit businesses and highlight the importance of community service in Illinois.

“Each year, 2.4 million Illinoisans take time out of their busy lives to help their neighbors,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of Serve Illinois. “These volunteers are helping keep children safe, keeping our environment pristine, helping people find jobs, and so much more. They improve and save lives each and every day, and with these awards, we recognize the best of Illinois.”

Serve Illinois will present individual awards to one youth (18 years and under), one adult (19-54 years old), and one retiree/senior (55 years and older) in each of Serve Illinois’ five service regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central, and Southern). Serve Illinois will present National Service Awards to one AmeriCorps member, one Senior Corps member, and one for-profit business in each of the five service regions.

Nominations are due to Serve Illinois by February 17, 2017. Please visit www.serve.illinois.gov for the nomination forms and more information. Serve Illinois will host a ceremony to honor recipients on April 25, 2017 at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40 member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bi-partisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. The Commission is accomplishing this mission through the support of local community-based efforts to enhance volunteer opportunities and the administration of Illinois' AmeriCorps program. For more information on Serve Illinois, or to find one of more than 2,500 volunteer opportunities in the state, please visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

