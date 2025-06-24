GODFREY – Today, State Representative Amy Elik announced she is running for re-election in the 111th State Legislative District. In her announcement, she reaffirmed her commitment to oppose extreme policies and expose waste, corruption, and misplaced priorities in Springfield.

“Families throughout the Metro East want lower taxes, more job opportunities, and a better future for their kids. In Springfield, the politicians who have been in power for decades are out of touch. I have made it my job to oppose extreme policies and expose waste, corruption, and misplaced priorities. That’s exactly what I’ve done, and I’m running for re-election to keep up the fight.”

Elik, a Certified Public Accountant, has quickly established herself as one of the leading fiscal watchdogs in the Illinois House. This year, as the House Republican Deputy Budgeteer, Elik led the opposition to the Democrats’ bloated and unbalanced state budget, which included over $1 billion in new taxes on Illinois families. Elik stood firm against the budget full of pork projects, politician pay raises and taxpayer-funded healthcare for non-citizens.

Elik is also respected for her ability to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. She has gotten results, passing legislation to protect children from predators, promote high-quality education, and grow the Metro East economy. She is a leader on ethics reform, sponsoring legislation to strip pensions from corrupt politicians and strengthen transparency requirements.

Amy Elik and her husband Don are proud parents of two children. The 111th District includes all or parts of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Godfrey, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Hartford, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

For campaign updates, visit www.AmyElik.com.

