EDWARDSVILLE - Katie Stuart breezed through the Democratic Primary for the 112th District State House of Representatives spot, and now will focus on the general election race in November against Republican opponent Jennifer Korte.

Stuart provided these statements about the Tuesday election today:

Article continues after sponsor message

"First I would like to applaud the County Clerks and all the election judges and volunteers who ran such a great election in both Madison and St. Clair counties. I have had the privilege of working on legislation that supports voter access and election security, and it's wonderful to see that in action. Congratulations to every one who had a successful primary race, and really to every one who chose to put themselves on the ballot and try to step up to serve the public.

"It has been a tremendous honor to be chosen three times by the people of the 112th district to represent their interests in Springfield, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to advocate for the Metro East by continuing to work to bring much-needed resources to our schools, bring sorely needed infrastructure improvements to communities in every part of the district, and create programs that will help prepare our workforce for high demand industries, allowing our businesses to have the staffing they need while putting people in good-paying, meaningful careers."

More like this: