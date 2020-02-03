



WOOD RIVER – To help local resident find property tax relief, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is hosting Property Tax Office Hours with Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, for residents of Wood River Township. The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Wood River Township Assessor’s office, located at 49 S. 9th Street, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

“One of the best ways people can find property tax relief is by ensuring they are taking advantage of current property tax exemptions. The best way to find out which exemptions you qualify for is by sitting down with your local township or county assessor,” said Bristow. “This event will allow folks to sit down one-on-one with property tax experts from the assessor’s office and ask questions about how to save on their property taxes.”

Bristow’s free property tax event will allow residents to engage one-on-one with members of the Wood River Township Assessor’s office to learn about exemptions and the property tax appeals process. Residents are encouraged to bring a copy of their most recent property tax bills and a valid state ID.

“I encourage homeowners that are concerned with the rising costs of their property taxes to come and ask questions,” continued Bristow. “With new state laws and proposals, it’s good to stay up to date about how you can save on your property taxes.”

More like this: