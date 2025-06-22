MADISON COUNTY — A vehicle fire on Interstate 270 eastbound near State Route 159 near Glen Carbon in Madison County late Friday night, June 20, 2025, resulted in the deaths of several dogs being transported in a van, the Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to the scene at approximately 11:27 p.m. Friday, June 20, 2025, after a white Mercedes Transit Van was discovered fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder near milepost 11.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and troopers learned the van was carrying 11 dogs in kennels.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP said the driver was able to remove some of the kennels and was not injured in the incident. However, it was determined that several dogs perished in the fire.

Rescue groups from Texas confirmed on Saturday, June 21, 2025, that seven dogs died, while four survived. One surviving dog was taken to Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon for treatment of burn and smoke inhalation injuries.

The Illinois State Police said during the incident, Interstate 270 was fully closed for about 25 minutes before reopening the left lane.

ISP said the highway was completely reopened by 12:55 a.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025. No further information has been released.

More like this: