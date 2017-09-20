COLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police and other law enforcement continue to investigate and follow up leads in the recent Casino Queen robbery in East St. Louis.

ISP said three men armed with rifles entered the Casino Queen at approximately 2:55 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2017. ISP said gun shots were fired by the suspects.

A security guard was hit and taken to an area hospital where he was last reported in “stable” condition. The suspects took an unknown amount of U.S. Currency and remain at large. ISP said there were no other reports of injuries to any customers or employees of the casino.

If you have information on the suspects, contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 1 (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

If the tip leads to a felony arrest of the subject or subjects responsible, a person may receive up to a $1,000 reward. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.