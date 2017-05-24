MT. OLIVE - The Illinois State Police District 18 has released an official report about the two-unit crash with a fatality on U.S.-66 at Mt. Olive Road in Macoupin County on Monday, May 22, 2017.

The accident involved a motorcycle driven by Robert Welch, 47, of Mt. Olive, and a tractor pulling a trailer driven by Eric Miller, 57, of Walshville. Miller was uninjured in the crash. State Police said Welch attempted to pass the tractor while it was in the process of making a left turn onto Mt. Olive Road.

Welch struck the trailer being pulled by the tractor and was ejected from the motorcycle, Illinois State Police said. Welch was pronounced deceased at Staunton Hospital after the crash.

State Police said U.S. 66 was shut down for approximately three and a half hours. Other agencies on the scene were Mt. Olive Fire Department, Staunton Fire Department, Staunton EMS, Arch Air Medical Service, Mt. Olive Police Department and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said Welch’s death was caused by multiple internal injuries.

