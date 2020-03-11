State Police Plans Headquarters Move from Collinsville in Near Future
March 11, 2020 2:38 PM
Listen to the story
COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville released Tuesday that it will move its offices from 1100 Eastport Plaza, Collinsville, to a location in St. Clair County.
It appears ISP has outgrown its present Collinsville facility and needs a different location. ISP said proposals are sought until April 7, then they will be discussed and a move will be planned.
