Illinois State Police reported a harrowing situation Saturday when a fleeing vehicle reportedly fired shots at other vehicles.

The incident started this morning at the Plaza Frontenac in St. Louis, MO., where it is reported that there were two vehicles involved in a theft. A 911 call into Missouri authorities claimed that shots were being fired from the two vehicles involved in the theft, Illinois State Police said. At approximately 10:30 a.m. one of the vehicles was spotted in Illinois on I-55 near Maryville. A Maryville police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle refused to stop and fled.

A pursuit was initiated, and the pursuit continued northbound on I-55. The fleeing vehicle struck spike strips around Mount Olive, and one of the tires on the fleeing vehicle was disabled. The fleeing vehicle continued north on I-55 and exited into Litchfield.

The pursuit continued through Litchfield for a short time, and then the fleeing vehicle again entered

I-55 northbound. At approximately 11:10 a.m., the fleeing vehicle entered the center median south of Farmersville and came to a stop. Seven subjects fled from the vehicle on foot, but all were caught and are currently in police custody, Illinois State Police said.

Agencies involved in stopping the fleeing vehicle include the Illinois State Police, Hamel Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Maryville Police Department, Litchfield Police Department, and Taylor Springs Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

The public is reminded that all arrested persons are merely accused of the charges against them and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

