MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police Troop 8 is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 northbound at Illinois Route 4 in Madison County at 12:33 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2024.

ISP said the following from a preliminary investigation into the crash: "The investigation indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 8 responded to the location above for the report of a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

"Unit 1, a Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer was traveling northbound on I-55, when for unknown reasons, it left swerved and left the roadway, causing the trailer to overturn. No injuries were reported at the scene."

The crash investigation remains open and there is no further information available for release at this time.