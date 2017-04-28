COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police started an investigation after a body was found Friday.

At 11:51 a.m. on April 28, 2017, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources requested the Illinois State Police to a scene near the city limits of East Carondelt in St. Clair County on the Mississippi River after a deceased subject was discovered.

Illinois State Police said the deceased individual appears to be that of a 38-year-old white male wearing a dark blue colored shirt.

Official identification of the subject is ongoing and once identified, the name of the deceased will be made public, provided notification of the next of kin is made.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the deceased is asked to contact Special Agent David Wargo of the Illinois State Police at (618) 346-3765.

