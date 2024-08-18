MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Saturday on Interstate 70 in Madison County, Illinois.

Troopers responded around 11:26 p.m. Saturday to mile marker 18 on Interstate 70 westbound, where they found a pedestrian who had been fatally struck by a tractor-trailer, according to Illinois State Police. The identity of the person has not been publicly released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Traffic on the interstate was diverted for several hours overnight to Illinois Highway 4 as troopers conducted their investigation. The affected section of Interstate 70 was reopened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the state police.