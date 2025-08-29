State Police Examine O'Fallon Officer-Involved Shooting
Investigation of a police-involved shooting on West Madison proceeds with state oversight. The O'Fallon officer involved sustained no injuries during the incident.
O'FALLON, IL., - The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 600 block of West Madison on Friday evening.
Authorities said the incident involved an O’Fallon Police officer, who was not injured. Authorities said there is no danger to the public, and no suspects are being sought.
The investigation is being conducted by the Illinois State Police in accordance with state law and department policy.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
