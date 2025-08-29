O'FALLON, IL., - The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 600 block of West Madison on Friday evening.

Authorities said the incident involved an O’Fallon Police officer, who was not injured. Authorities said there is no danger to the public, and no suspects are being sought.

Article continues after sponsor message

The investigation is being conducted by the Illinois State Police in accordance with state law and department policy.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

More like this: