Ullin – The upcoming holidays will bring family and friends together to close out 2017. Unfortunately, some will choose to make life-threatening driving decisions while behind the wheel. Lieutenant Michael Alvey, District 22, (Interim) Commander encourages everyone to enjoy the holidays, but to do so responsibly.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of injury and death in the U.S., and traffic crashes are largely preventable. If you are traveling during the holidays, please be accountable for your actions and do your part to prevent a traffic crash.

If you will be attending a holiday celebration where alcohol is involved, please make sure you use a designated driver or make necessary arrangements to ensure an intoxicated person does not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

Before you start your trip, make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. It is estimated that the risk of fatal injuries is cut in half when seat belts are properly worn.

Also, be sure to eliminate distractions. Taking your eyes off the road for any reason is not a good idea. Looking at a cell phone for five seconds at 55 mph is like driving blind for the length of a football field.

Be sure to watch your speed. The faster you are going, the less time you have to react when trying to avoid a crash. Furthermore, the faster you are going, the greater the chance of a crash resulting in

serious injury.

Commander Alvey stated:

“He wishes everyone safe travels this holiday season. Part of being safe on the roadway includes, putting your phone down and limiting your distractions, obeying the speed limit, driving sober, and buckling up. He would also like to remind the motorist on the road way to Move Over and give room for any vehicle on the side of the road with emergency lights, or hazard lights on. Officers will be working to increase awareness of this law on December 23, 2017 which has been designated as Scotts Law Day.”

More like this: