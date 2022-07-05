The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police

District 22

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: U.S. Route 45 at Mary’s Lane, Massac County

WHEN: July 3, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2021 Black Harley Davidson Motorcycle

DRIVER: Unit 1- Charles P. Turner, 66-year-old male from Mayfield, KY - Deceased

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on US Route 45 at Mary's Lane. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 drove off the right side of the roadway and through the grassy ditch before ramping the embankment to Mary's Lane and becoming airborne. Unit 1 driver was ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

