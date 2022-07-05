State Police District 22 Issue Report About Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash In Massac County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police
District 22
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash
WHERE: U.S. Route 45 at Mary’s Lane, Massac County
WHEN: July 3, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2021 Black Harley Davidson Motorcycle
DRIVER: Unit 1- Charles P. Turner, 66-year-old male from Mayfield, KY - Deceased
PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on US Route 45 at Mary's Lane. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 drove off the right side of the roadway and through the grassy ditch before ramping the embankment to Mary's Lane and becoming airborne. Unit 1 driver was ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.
More like this: