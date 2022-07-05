State Police District 22 Issue Report About Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash In Massac County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22 WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash WHERE: U.S. Route 45 at Mary’s Lane, Massac County Article continues after sponsor message WHEN: July 3, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2021 Black Harley Davidson Motorcycle DRIVER: Unit 1- Charles P. Turner, 66-year-old male from Mayfield, KY - Deceased PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on US Route 45 at Mary's Lane. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 drove off the right side of the roadway and through the grassy ditch before ramping the embankment to Mary's Lane and becoming airborne. Unit 1 driver was ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending